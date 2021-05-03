SBA Launches Restaurant Revitalization Fund application portal

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The SBA received $28.6-billion designated for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, aimed at helping eatery operators through the pandemic.

To qualify, a restaurant owner must show that they made less revenue in 2020 than they did in 2019.

The application dashboard for the money began accepting applications Monday at noon. Located at restaurants.sba.gov, restaurant owners can verify their eligibility and see how much money they are entitled to under the program.

Restaurants that use Square or Toast systems for transactions will not need to register at the SBA’s website.

The money will provide a boost for restaurants as the pandemic comes to an end, but will not be the saving grace for these eateries. They will still need to depend on their customer base to survive.

“Really in my opinion, a lot of restaurants are not going to be around if they are not supported by the community. It is not easy out here for any of the restaurants and especially your local favorite restaurants that you like,” said Joe Pinti, owner of the Mountaineer Grille in Bridgeport.

The SBA will disperse the funds in the RRF until they deplete the $28.6-billion.

