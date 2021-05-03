Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital plans to relocate

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston filed a Certificate of Need application (CON) with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to relocate and build a replacement facility.

The Chief Administrative Officer for Mon Health Kevin Stalnaker says that the existing hospital will move to the intersection of I-79 and Route 48, less than five miles from its current location.

The hospital filed a certificate of need for a new facility on Friday, but Stalnaker says they’ve had plans on moving for awhile. He says the move will improve access to care. “We’ve had some property out there for several years and which we’re going to build a replacement facility on. Really landlocked in this current location so we’re looking to build a new facility and modern facility comparable to other institutions.”

The Mon Health System acquired the land years ago and have worked over decades to gather funds for this development.

