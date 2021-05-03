Advertisement

The Cupcakerie in Morgantown hosting drive-through festival

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cupcakerie is hosting a second drive-through festival on Saturday.

The store’s charity partner this year is Operation Welcome Home. The nonprofit welcomes veterans regardless of previous branch and helps with job placement.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Cupcakerie will present the 2021 WV Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest as a drive-through fest. Co-owner Janet Williams says partnering with local nonprofits has become a tradition.

“Partnering with charities is something we’ve always done this is our fourth year and our third charity our first year with operation welcome home they do great things with veterans here in our community,” said Williams.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday. The link to purchase tickets can be found here.

