Tygart Valley United Way offers financial relief program for Fairmont residents

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Tygart Valley United Way opened applications for the Fairmont Family Relief Fund on Monday. The Fairmont Family Fund is designed to assist City of Fairmont households who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program provides assistance for rent, mortgage and/or utilities; including electric, gas, water, sewer, landline telephone, and/or internet payments (telephone/internet must be separate expense from cable service).

The program is first-come, first-serve.

Qualification Criteria:

Must reside within the city limits of Fairmont, WV

Member of a household that has been financially impacted by COVID-19; and

Gross income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income Guidelines (see chart)

Other Requirements

All unpaid balances will be verified and documented prior to payments being made

Cooperation from applicants and landlords is required

Utilities must be in the name of an adult living in the household or the landlord

Income verification documentation is required

Find the application here.

Completing the application will take 20-30 minutes. Assistance may be spread between rent and utilities or only rent; mortgage and utilities or only mortgage; or only utilities. No assistances will be provided to the same family for both rent and mortgage. Households are only permitted to submit one application.

If you are unable to print the application, you can pick-up a copy at the following locations:

United Way Office 221 Washington Street

City of Fairmont Offices 200 Jackson Street

Marion County Public Library 321 Monroe Street

Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority 103 12th Street

Once you have completed your application, please contact the United Way at 304-366-4550 to schedule an appointment to review and submit the application. You will need to bring required documentation with you to your appointment.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.