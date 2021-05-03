WVU OL Behrndt inks rookie mini camp deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer offensive lineman Chase Behrndt is the latest Mountaineer to get his professional opportunity after the NFL Draft.

Behrndt has signed a rookie mini camp deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2020, starting in 9 games at center without allowing a sack.

He played in 33 games in his 4 playing seasons with 22 starts.

Staying close to #AlmostHeaven for Rookie Camp 👏 pic.twitter.com/MR7htBbjNQ — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) May 3, 2021

He is the latest Mountaineer to sign a post-draft deal with DL Darius Stills (Raiders), WR T.J. Simmons (Buccaneers) & OL Mike Brown (Saints) all inking as UDFAs over the weekend.

