WVU OL Behrndt inks rookie mini camp deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

Invited to rookie mini camp
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer offensive lineman Chase Behrndt is the latest Mountaineer to get his professional opportunity after the NFL Draft.

Behrndt has signed a rookie mini camp deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2020, starting in 9 games at center without allowing a sack.

He played in 33 games in his 4 playing seasons with 22 starts.

He is the latest Mountaineer to sign a post-draft deal with DL Darius Stills (Raiders), WR T.J. Simmons (Buccaneers) & OL Mike Brown (Saints) all inking as UDFAs over the weekend.

