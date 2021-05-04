50 Dates in 50 States: Man’s journey takes him to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One man is on a mission to have 50 dates in all 50 states and on Tuesday, he took one lucky girl out in Morgantown, WV.

24-year-old Matt Wurnig is traveling the country going on a date with one girl in every state. This whole idea started at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns in March of 2020. Matt says he was bored at home one day on the dating app Tinder and the idea took off from there.

“I hopped on the dating app Tinder and I saw that you can place your location anywhere in the U.S. for free, so I started getting matches around the U.S.,” Matt said.

Matt started scheduling virtual dates with a girl in every state. He documented his journey and gained a large fanbase on the social media platform TikTok and now has almost 250,000 followers on the site.

After doing the dates virtually, he decided it was time to hit the road and take the women out in person.

Matt went on his 36th date on Tuesday in Morgantown, West Virginia with Morgan Jones. The two went to high school together in a small town in Montana and she now studies medicine at West Virginia University. Despite the rainy day, the two went on their date to a popular West Virginia spot, Cooper’s Rock State Forrest and then dinner at Table 9.

Surprisingly, Matt says he’s never had a girlfriend and isn’t ruling out the possibility of meeting his first girlfriend on this journey.

Matt has a date planned for nearly every state, but he is still looking for a date in Hawaii.

You can follow Matt’s journey on his website.

