Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | May 4th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Highs once again reach the upper 70s, and even approach 80 throughout the afternoon. However, we’ll continue to see scattered showers throughout the day, with a strong possibility for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There could also be some strong winds associated with these squalls. We will continue to see sprinkles through much of the day on Wednesday, although our chance for thunderstorms is minimal. On Wednesday morning around 6 am, a cold front pushes through, and it prevents our daytime highs from rising much farther than 60 degrees. Our daytime high will actually be right around noon, and then we’ll sit in the 50s for the rest of the day. On both Thursday and Friday, we’ll be in the upper 50s. Thursday looks calm however, and it should be a dry day. On Friday afternoon, we see a chance for rain once again, and temperatures headed into Saturday morning will be about 40 degrees. Then, during the day on Saturday, temperatures rise past 60 degrees once again. Some more rain moves in overnight, so that we could see a chance for sprinkles through the day on Sunday. However, temperatures continue to make some minor improvements, and daytime highs are in the mid-60s.

Today: A rainy day with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High: 76.

Tonight: Rain showers continue! Low: 59.

Wednesday: A drop in temperatures with some more showers. High: 62.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy but dry. High: 63.

