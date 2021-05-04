Carolyn Sue Moore Gay, 82, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She lived most of her life in Weston. She was born in Petersburg, WV, on February 1, 1939, a daughter of the late Walter Hubert Moore and Delma Arena Sholes Moore. On September 7, 1957, Carolyn married Jerry Lee Gay, whom she missed dearly after his passing on September 27, 2017. In addition to her husband and parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by two brothers: John and Jack Moore. Her creative nature will be carried on by her four children: Steve Gay and wife, Lisa, of Phoenix, AZ, Terri Linger and husband, Bill, of Fairmont, Sherri Trefz and husband, Scott, of Fairmont, and Jenifer Maczka and husband, Derek, of Hawaii; nine grandchildren: Nicole Gray, Wesley Gray, Jessica Tacy, Alyssa Hodge, Zachary Linger, Nicolas Trefz, Andrew Trefz, Sydney Maczka, and Nathan Maczka; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Tacy and Timmy Hodge; two sisters: Marsha Cullen of Clarksburg, and Pat Mason of Fairmont; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Carolyn spent most of her years as a self-employed seamstress. She also enjoyed painting, drawing, macrame, and crocheting beautiful one-of-a-kind rag rugs. For many years, Carolyn taught painting classes at the Lewis County Senior Center. Carolyn’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored to serve the family of Carolyn Sue Moore Gay. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

