Former Fairmont State guard Dale Bonner commits to Baylor

2-time first team MEC selection
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Fairmont State guard Dale Bonner will take his talents from the Mountain East Conference to the Big 12 this season.

Bonner announced on Twitter that he will transfer to NCAA champion Baylor.

Per Baylor Athletics, Bonner inked a Financial Aid contract and will have three years of remaining eligibility.

Bonner was the 2020 MEC Freshman of the Year and a first team all-conference selection in 2020 & 2021.

He was 7th in league in 2021, averaging 21.2 points per game with 4.5 assists.

