Former Mountaineer guard Gondrezick inks deal with Adidas Hoops

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer guard Kysre Gondrezick has earned her stripes.

The Indiana Fever rookie recently inked a deal with Adidas basketball.

Per ESPN sneaker industry reporter Nick DePaula, “Gondrezick is expected to take a lead role as the face of the next generation of Adidas Basketball.”

“There’s so many different facets of that deal of why they are trying to brand me the way there are,” Gondrezick said. “From a business standpoint when we had this conversation of me creating my own line and my own shoe, we want it to be unisex.”

“You see us wearing Steph Curry & Lebron’s & Kobe’s shoes, ‘why can’t they wear ours?’' she said. That’s the narrative that I’m trying to change.”

Gondrezick wants her brand to be way more than just about hoops.

“I understand that basketball is the most important thing, of course but basketball is what I do but it doesn’t define who I am.”

The Fever tipoff the 2021 season at the New York Liberty on Friday, May 14 on NBA TV.

BREAKING: Indiana Fever guard Kysre Gondrezick has signed a lucrative, multi-year shoe deal with Adidas. @KysreRae is expected to take a lead role as the face of the next generation of Adidas Basketball. pic.twitter.com/NwuSFGhWJl — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.