Former Mountaineer Konate joins Best Virginia for TBT

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer forward Sagaba Konate is back in the gold & blue.

Konate will play for WVU’s alumni team, Best Virginia, in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.

Best Virginia will play their opening round of the 1-million dollar, winner-take-all alumni tournament at the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum.

Konate joins Jaysean Paige, John Flowers, Juwan Staten, Kevin Jones, Nathan Adrian, Tarik Philip & Teyvon Meyers who have all committed to play this summer.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 @sagaba50 SAGABA KONATE is joining BEST VIRGINIA for @thetournament 2021!!



We caught up with Sags on the show in December, listen to our interview: https://t.co/d897Fbo8SD



Don't miss TBT in Charleston July 17-21

