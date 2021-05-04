Advertisement

Former Mountaineer Konate joins Best Virginia for TBT

West Virginia regional to be held in Charleston July 17-21
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer forward Sagaba Konate is back in the gold & blue.

Konate will play for WVU’s alumni team, Best Virginia, in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.

Best Virginia will play their opening round of the 1-million dollar, winner-take-all alumni tournament at the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum.

Konate joins Jaysean Paige, John Flowers, Juwan Staten, Kevin Jones, Nathan Adrian, Tarik Philip & Teyvon Meyers who have all committed to play this summer.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50 Dates 50 States
50 Dates in 50 States: Man’s journey takes him to West Virginia
A catalytic converter.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating catalytic converter theft spree
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital plans to relocate
Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital plans to relocate
HealthNet Aeromedical
UPDATE: Man accidentally shoots himself at Harrison County convenience store, condition unknown

Latest News

RCB halls
No. 1 RCB eager to finish the job in AAA state tournament
Addae
WVU DB Addae selected 13th in CFL Draft by Redblacks
Webster
No. 4 Webster County outlasts No. 5 Clay-Battelle, 48-42
Cerullo
East Fairmont’s Cerullo commits to WVWC soccer
Tucker County boys basketball
Tucker County falls to Man in A quarterfinals