Former Mountaineer Konate joins Best Virginia for TBT
West Virginia regional to be held in Charleston July 17-21
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer forward Sagaba Konate is back in the gold & blue.
Konate will play for WVU’s alumni team, Best Virginia, in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.
Best Virginia will play their opening round of the 1-million dollar, winner-take-all alumni tournament at the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum.
Konate joins Jaysean Paige, John Flowers, Juwan Staten, Kevin Jones, Nathan Adrian, Tarik Philip & Teyvon Meyers who have all committed to play this summer.
