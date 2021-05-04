Harrison County BOE allows students to finish the semester in classrooms; fall semester could be affected

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Originally students would have been out of school early by four weeks due to renovations, but now school officials have pushed it back into the summer months and it could still have an effect on students.

“We found out we had to do an asbestos abatement,” Dora Stutler, Harrison County Superintendent said.

The abatement has now been pushed back, causing the rest of the renovations that would bring Wilsonburg and Adamston Elementary school together, at what is now United High School, back as well. This may cause students to return later than expected in the fall.

The decision on when or if the first day of fall semester has to be reconsidered will be determined at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.