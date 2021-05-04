Health officials report 344 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 344 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 154,551.

A total of 789,451 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 649,834 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,695.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Jackson County, a 70-year old female from Ohio County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Tyler County, a 71-year old male from Jefferson County, an 88-year old male from McDowell County, and a 65-year old male from Monongalia County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”

DHHR officials said 7,140 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,413), Berkeley (12,184), Boone (1,983), Braxton (906), Brooke (2,175), Cabell (8,612), Calhoun (285), Clay (476), Doddridge (576), Fayette (3,393), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,270), Greenbrier (2,744), Hampshire (1,772), Hancock (2,773), Hardy (1,505), Harrison (5,621), Jackson (2,043), Jefferson (4,538), Kanawha (14,715), Lewis (1,166), Lincoln (1,448), Logan (3,055), Marion (4,338), Marshall (3,385), Mason (1,987), McDowell (1,548), Mercer (4,740), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,520), Monongalia (9,128), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,613), Ohio (4,160), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (863), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,853), Putnam (5,046), Raleigh (6,653), Randolph (2,540), Ritchie (693), Roane (607), Summers (807), Taylor (1,213), Tucker (525), Tyler (691), Upshur (1,845), Wayne (3,036), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,291), Wirt (413), Wood (7,701), Wyoming (1,966).

