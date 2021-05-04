Helen I. (Shaffer) Holtz, 89, of Reynoldsville, went Home to be with her Lord on Monday morning, May 3, 2021, at the home of her daughter and under the care of her family. She was born in Clarksburg on August 19, 1931, a daughter of the late Haymond Hayward and Bonnie Bell (Langford) Shaffer. On December 18, 1947, she married Reverend William R. Holtz, who preceded her in death on December, 21, 2012. They were married for 65 years. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Owrey and her husband Roger of Sardis; and her son, James R. Holtz and his wife Carmella, Enid, OK; five grandchildren, Kristi Moore and her husband Gary, Rusty Holtz, Brandon Holtz, Nicole Smith, and Adam Walls; eight great-grandchildren, including Brock Moore and Kaleb Moore; and a son-in-law Sherman Lewis. She was also preceded in death by a son, William Kevin Holtz; a daughter, Kim Lewis; a brother, James Lee Shaffer and a daughter-in-law, Francine Holtz. As a minister’s wife she was very involved and enjoyed being with her husband Bill in fulfilling their church work. Helen was a homemaker who took care of her family, loved children and babysat for years. She had attended the Full Gospel Chapel. Condolences to the Holtz Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The funeral service will be held 10:30 am Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Marino presiding, Interment will follow at WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

