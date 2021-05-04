John Thomas Kraynak, 83, of Horner, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 1, 2021. He passed in the comfort of his step-son’s home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice. He was born in Banks, PA, on June 18, 1937, a son of the late Steve M. and Daisey Williams Kraynak. On October 25, 1990, John married the woman he knew he’d spend the rest of his life with, Mary Jean Palmer Kraynak. They remained united in marriage as one for over 28 years until Mary’s passing on March 17, 2019. John and Mary had their own special brand of magic that touched everyone who knew and loved them. We are thankful for his life, their lives together, and their reunion in the good Lord’s Kingdom to share eternity. In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by two children: Steven Kraynak, and Timothy Kraynak. John’s bright sense of humor and devotion to those he loved will be forever cherished by three children: John Kraynak Jr. of Youngstown, OH, Vickie Kraynak of Williamsport, PA, and Jeanie Kraynak of Jackson, MS; three step-sons, whom John considered his own: Robert Sommerfeld of Jane Lew, Timothy Sommerfeld and wife, Lorie, of Corryton, TN, and Todd Sommerfeld of Conneaut, OH; seven grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; one sister, Saundra Anderson of Jarrettsville, MD; and several nieces and nephews. John graduated from Girard High School in 1956 and proceeded to join the United States Army where he served his country proudly for three years in the Korean War. When he returned home, John went to work for Commercial Intertech Corp. as a hydraulic machinist. He continued his employment for 32 years before retiring in January of 1997. John was a hardworking man and after retirement chose to fill his free time by becoming a part-time sales rep for his son, Robert. His favorite pastime was his hunting and fishing trips with his son, Robert. They traveled all over the United States and Canada and John cherished every moment. John also enjoyed watching sports especially Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He was the caretaker for Broad Run Church Cemetery, a member, and a past trustee for Broad Run Baptist Church. John’s devotion to the church came second only to his wife and children and was a living testimony to his faith. In lieu of flowers, John requested that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital and sent to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or by going online to www.stjude.org/donate. Due to the Statewide Restrictions for COVID-19, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Allen Burnsworth and Reverend Bill Coffindaffer officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of John Thomas Kraynak. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

