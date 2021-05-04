Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 4, 2021

It’s going to be an umbrella week!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! It is going to be another active evening for our area. By 4 pm, lots of the earlier active weather, showers and thunderstorms, had moved into Virginia and Pennsylvania. Much of our area by late afternoon began seeing some of those clouds part a little, allowing us to heat up a bit. But those warmer temperatures could lead to more instability for the rest of the day, fueling potential developing thunderstorms. Some of these storms could produce large hail and gusty winds along with torrential rainfall. The National Weather Service has placed much of central and western West Virginia under a Flash Flood Watch beginning at 8 pm tonight as rounds and rounds of rain bring an additional 1″ to 1 ½” of rain for the next 18 hours. Once the front that is responsible for this moves through, then we’ll see cooler air and more intermittent showers for much of Wednesday. Thursday is looking to be one of our only dry days for the week. Then another front on Friday brings renewed showers and a secondary surge of cooler air. Keep safe everyone!

Tonight: Showers and possible thunderstorms: Low: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and showers: High 62

Thursday: Mostly cloudy: High 61

Friday: Mostly cloudy and showers: High 55

