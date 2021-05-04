Lewis County Schools taking orders for summer home food meal boxes

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County schools are taking orders for summer food meal boxes.

The program started because of the pandemic and will continue through the summer. Any student or child between the ages of 2 and 18 that lives in Lewis County can order a food box.

Delivery will begin on the week of June 7 2021 continuing until Aug. 6.

Meal boxes include five breakfasts and lunches. School officials sent out a survey with over 500 responses of people requesting food boxes to their homes this summer.

