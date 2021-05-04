BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local program preventing children from falling behind is in need of mentors.

The 8-week summer reading program will provide $1,342.86 in scholarship funds and $1,850 in living expenses. Energy express is a summer program that promotes learning to prevent the “Summer slide”. This slide refers to children losing reading skills during the summer.

Mike Book from the program says in order for the program to succeed, it needs mentors. “Our biggest concern is our application’s process for the mentors is really slow this year. Mentors are high school graduates, college-bound or in college,” said Book.

Sites will be in Harrison County Elementary Schools. The application can be found here or by calling (304) 293-3855.

