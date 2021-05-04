Advertisement

MHS & WVU long snapper Poland invited to rookie mini camp with Texans

Started all 10 games for Mountaineers in 2020
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Former Mountaineer long snapper Kyle Poland is getting his professional opportunity.

The Morgantown High alum has been invited to rookie mini camp with the Houston Texans.

After not playing in his first 4 seasons at WVU, he started all 10 games for the Mountaineers last season and earned a spot in the virtual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

