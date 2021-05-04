MHS & WVU long snapper Poland invited to rookie mini camp with Texans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Former Mountaineer long snapper Kyle Poland is getting his professional opportunity.

The Morgantown High alum has been invited to rookie mini camp with the Houston Texans.

After not playing in his first 4 seasons at WVU, he started all 10 games for the Mountaineers last season and earned a spot in the virtual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.