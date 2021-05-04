Advertisement

Ritchie County set for first-ever appearance at state basketball tournament

Will play No. 3 Charleston Catholic on Wednesday
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County boys basketball is heading to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

The 6th seeded Rebels will play No. 3 Charleston Catholic in the AA quarterfinals on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.

RC (11-6) is led by head coach Rick Haught, who is also the head coach of the football & track & field teams. Four of his five starters are also his players on the gridiron.

That includes senior guard Graden McKinney, who makes the Rebels go. He is averaging 25 minutes a game with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

“He is just been a much more composed basketball player which has helped him immensely,” Haught said.

The Rebels will depart for Charleston on Tuesday to take in some of the action before they take the court the following day.

