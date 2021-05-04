Tucker County falls to Man in A quarterfinals
Mountain Lions fall to Hillbillies, 74-34
May. 4, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 8 Tucker County (12-6) saw its season come to an end at the hands of No. 1 seed Man, 74-34 in the Class A quarters on Tuesday.
The Mountain Lions were led by 16 points & 8 rebounds from Zach Colebank & 10 points & 7 boards from Ashton Lycliter.
Austin Ball had 27 with 13 rebounds for the Hillbillies.
After winning just four games in 2020, Tucker made its first appearance in Charleston in 5 seasons.
