Tucker County falls to Man in A quarterfinals

No. 8 Tucker County (12-6) saw its season come to an end at the hands of No. 1 seed Man, 74-34 in the Class A quarters on Tuesday.

The Mountain Lions were led by 16 points & 8 rebounds from Zach Colebank & 10 points & 7 boards from Ashton Lycliter.

Austin Ball had 27 with 13 rebounds for the Hillbillies.

After winning just four games in 2020, Tucker made its first appearance in Charleston in 5 seasons.

