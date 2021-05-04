Advertisement

Tucker County falls to Man in A quarterfinals

Mountain Lions fall to Hillbillies, 74-34
Tucker County boys basketball
Tucker County boys basketball(wdtv)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 8 Tucker County (12-6) saw its season come to an end at the hands of No. 1 seed Man, 74-34 in the Class A quarters on Tuesday.

The Mountain Lions were led by 16 points & 8 rebounds from Zach Colebank & 10 points & 7 boards from Ashton Lycliter.

Austin Ball had 27 with 13 rebounds for the Hillbillies.

After winning just four games in 2020, Tucker made its first appearance in Charleston in 5 seasons.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50 Dates 50 States
50 Dates in 50 States: Man’s journey takes him to West Virginia
A catalytic converter.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating catalytic converter theft spree
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital plans to relocate
Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital plans to relocate
HealthNet Aeromedical
UPDATE: Man accidentally shoots himself at Harrison County convenience store, condition unknown

Latest News

RCB halls
No. 1 RCB eager to finish the job in AAA state tournament
Addae
WVU DB Addae selected 13th in CFL Draft by Redblacks
Webster
No. 4 Webster County outlasts No. 5 Clay-Battelle, 48-42
Cerullo
East Fairmont’s Cerullo commits to WVWC soccer