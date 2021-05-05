Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | May 5th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our chances for rain taper off through the day today, but our temperatures are much cooler. The drier air is brought in by a cold front that passes through around 7 in the morning, so it drops our daytime high temperatures to just below 60°. Our cloud cover even decreases through the day, and we’ll see a much drier day on Thursday. However, Thursday morning, we will wake up to 40 degree temperatures, so make sure that you grab a jacket before you head out tomorrow as well. On Thursday, we will make it back up around 60 degrees, but it will still be a brisk day. Then, on Friday morning, we anticipate some more rain showers to begin. These should start between breakfast and lunch, with the greatest chance for rain in the afternoon. We will also have a good chance for some thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, so if you have plans outdoors, now is the time to move them inside. We will also be back in the 50s for our daytime highs on Friday, so be sure to stay warm. On Saturday, temperatures rise back up towards 60°, and we should stay mostly dry. Then, headed into Sunday, the rain returns with more afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Sunday, and on Monday as well.

Today: A rainy day with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High: 61.

Tonight: Temperatures fall as we start to dry up! Low: 39.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy but dry. High: 62.

Friday: Sprinkles of rain return. High: 57.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.