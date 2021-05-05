Advertisement

Bridgeport High School students win state aviation competition, awarded $3,000

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 5, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two groups of students from Bridgeport High School won a state-wide aviation competition.

Let’s Fly WV is the first of its kind contest sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Education. The contest aims to support students interested in the field of aviation and only three teams were selected across the state.

Both teams won $1,500 totaling $3,000. Instructors say the winners presented their work to industry professionals this morning. “The students did a fantastic job on not just creating and researching and things like that but also presenting their work in the way of video submissions to the state level since the competition was virtual,” said Instructor Raphael “Rafe” Snell.

