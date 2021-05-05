Charles E. Findley, 84, of Meadland Community, Bridgeport, departed this life on Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021, to go to his Heavenly Home that God has prepared for him following an extended illness. He was born April 14, 1937, a son of the late Frank E. and Ernestine (Goff) Findley. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Jane (Tyo) Findley, whom he married on November 12, 1989. Also surviving are one son, Mark Findley and his wife Vickie; and a daughter Judi Lambert and her husband Ronnie, all of Meadland Community; a step-daughter, Gwen Murray of Bridgeport; a sister-in-law, Connie Findley of Bridgeport; and a brother-in-law, Johnny Keener of Meadland Community. Charlie was surrounded by an abundance of love by his 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Findley; two sisters, Belle Keener and Martha Jane Smith; and a grandson, Samuel Murray. Charles was a graduate of Grafton High School. He spent his career working for and retiring from CNG with 37 years of service where he made life-long friends. He attended Simpson Creek Baptist Church until his illness and then enjoyed the live stream service when it became available. Farming was a way of life for Charles ever since the age of 11, and that became a true passion for him. Even through his illness he loved life and will forever be missed by his family. Condolences to the Findley Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, with Dr. C. Michael Hopkins presiding. Interment will follow in Harmony Grove Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

