Advertisement

Clarksburg couple lose everything in house fire

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg couple lost almost everything in a house fire late Friday night.

The couple was asleep in their home when they woke up smelling smoke. Robert Evans lived in the house for seven years and was devastated by the loss.

“Everything’s gone, there’s really no words to explain it,” Evans said. However, he’s thankful for everyone who helped during the night of the fire. “I give all props to the fire department and Clarksburg police department; they did an awesome job.”

Evans and his fiancé, Audra Spangler are accepting donations. You can also donate on their GoFundMe page or Paypal page. You can also contact them directly at 304-626-0729 (Evans) 304-669-2585 (Spangler).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Fire
Early morning fire at Kroger in Buckhannon
50 Dates 50 States
50 Dates in 50 States: Man’s journey takes him to West Virginia
Fire
Fire at Long John Silver’s in Morgantown
Alexis Nicole Norris (16YO)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department searching for 16-year-old runaway
A catalytic converter.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating catalytic converter theft spree

Latest News

Fairmont experienced significant downpour over the week.
Fairmont city staff responding to series of complaints following downpour
COUPLE LOSE EVERYTHING
Clarksburg couple lose home to fire
Fairmont State University opens campus after closing during COVID-19 pandemic
Fairmont State University opens campus after closing during COVID-19 pandemic
10th settlement reached in West Virginia VA hospital deaths
10th settlement reached in West Virginia VA hospital deaths