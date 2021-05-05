Clarksburg couple lose everything in house fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg couple lost almost everything in a house fire late Friday night.

The couple was asleep in their home when they woke up smelling smoke. Robert Evans lived in the house for seven years and was devastated by the loss.

“Everything’s gone, there’s really no words to explain it,” Evans said. However, he’s thankful for everyone who helped during the night of the fire. “I give all props to the fire department and Clarksburg police department; they did an awesome job.”

Evans and his fiancé, Audra Spangler are accepting donations. You can also donate on their GoFundMe page or Paypal page. You can also contact them directly at 304-626-0729 (Evans) 304-669-2585 (Spangler).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.