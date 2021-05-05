Advertisement

Early morning fire at Kroger in Buckhannon

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Kroger in Buckhannon caught fire just after 6 am Wednesday.

It was an electrical fire that had to do with the building’s breaker boxes, according to Lieutenant Linn Baxa of the Buckhannon Fire Department. The fire was contained with spray water.

Although the store’s website says the location opens at 6 am, Baxa says about 15 employees were the only ones in the building.

No injuries were reported and the scene was cleared just after 8:30 am.

