East Fairmont’s Cerullo commits to WVWC soccer

Scored 100 career goals for the Bees
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont forward Lance Cerullo is taking his talents from the Hive to Buckhannon.

Cerullo inked with West Virginia Wesleyan men’s soccer this afternoon.

He scored 100 goals in his career as a Bee including 22 as a sophomore.

He was an all-state selection each year including a first team nod as a senior & was a team captain in his final two seasons.

