Fairmont city staff responding to series of complaints following downpour

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It was a fifty-year storm,” said David Sago, the utility manager for the City of Fairmont.

He says several people have called his office after a week of storms blew through Fairmont. He says the city’s drainage systems are only rated for ten-year storms.

“With this much rain, any city’s drainage would struggle,” Sago said.

Following the downpour, city staff have been deployed around the city responding to complaints of flooding. Shawna Santee was one of those customers crews responded to.

“There was water in my dryer. We have had landscaping destroyed,” Santee said.

Her home sits on a slope. The road running along her backyard fence is where water gathers whenever it rains. But when the drain that is responsible for clearing the road overflows, a flood of water begins dumping into her yard.

“The storm drains can’t handle that much water. There is only one,” Santee said. “So what happens is our property ends up being the storm drain for our surrounding neighbors.”

Santee says city staff have been to her home to fix the issue several times, but nothing has been done. So she is trying a new method, hiring a lawyer to understand her legal methods of getting this repaired.

“I did not want to hire an attorney, but no one wants to listen to me. I guess because I am one resident. My hope is that he can be the catalyst that will get them to fix it,” Santee said.

Sago said his department will be working with Santee to make sure her systems are repaired and that they are addressing every resident who contacted his office following the rain.

