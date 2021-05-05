Advertisement

Fairmont Senior bounced by Winfield in AAA quarters, 49-45

Polar Bears season ends at 15-2
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 Winfield (14-6) built a 5-point edge in the fourth quarter and despite multiple pushes, No. 2 Fairmont Senior (15-2) could not come all the way back as they were upset by the Generals, 49-45.

Senior forward Jaelin Johnson had 22 points and 8 rebounds for the Polar Bears and Dominic Viani added 11 points.

As a group, Fairmont Senior shot 38 percent from the floor.

Winfield was led by 16 points from Seth Shilot & Carson Crouch added 10.

Winfield will meet Shady Spring in the semifinals on Friday at 11:15 a.m.

