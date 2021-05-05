Fairmont State University opens campus after closing during COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University announced the reopening of its campus after closing for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are looking forward to safely welcoming our entire Falcon Family back to campus,” said Chief of Police, Matt Swain. “Over the past few months our Emergency Management team has worked closely with the Marion County Health Department and in consultation with other state agencies to create guidelines that will help to keep our campus community safe.”

The reopening of campus will be phased according to the following schedule.

May 5

· In-person campus tours and admissions visit daily capacities will increase.

· Falcon Center Dining and Conferences will reopen to the public.

· Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and the dining hall will be open to the public. Please see www.fairmontstate.edu/falconcenter for retail and dining facility hours.

· Conference services will be available for reservations and events, subject to certain restrictions.

May 15

· Academic and athletic camps for grades 9-12 may begin and continue throughout the summer.

May 17

· Falcon Center Gym members may begin to use the gym facilities.

June 1

· All areas of campus will reopen to the community. This will include all recreational use of the campus grounds.

Masks and social distancing will continue to be required on campus. Guests may be given a health screening or asked to answer COVID-19 questions when entering a campus facility.

“Throughout this process of preparation and implementation, all decisions related to campus density and operations continue to be guided by public health guidelines and the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students, faculty, staff and communities,” said Swain.

The health, safety and wellbeing of the entire Falcon Family continues to be the University’s top priority. As they have throughout the entire pandemic, COVID-19 numbers on campus will be monitored and updates will be made to the reopening schedule if needed.

For additional information on the reopening of campus including conference center regulations, academic camp guidelines and information on how to schedule a visit, go to www.fairmontstate.edu/reopening2021.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.