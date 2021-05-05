Fire at Long John Silver’s in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a grease fire at a Morgantown Long John Silver’s.

Just after 8 am on Wednesday, the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a structure fire at Long John Silver’s on Earl L Core Road. Firefighters arrived to find a grease fire in the kitchen which had been partially extinguished by the automatic hood system, and quickly brought the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages. There were no injuries reported. Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be an accident.

Representatives of the restaurant indicated they plan on making needed repairs and will reopen as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.