Harrison County Sheriff’s Department searching for 16-year-old runaway

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old runaway.

The sheriff’s department is trying to find Alexis Nicole Norris, who officials say cut her GPS ankle monitoring bracelet on Wednesday. The 16-year-old is believed to be with her adult boyfriend, Austin James Jackson and they are possibly in the Salem area of Harrison County.

Norris has been entered into NCIC as a missing juvenile and if you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact 911.

