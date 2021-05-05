Advertisement

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department searching for 16-year-old runaway

Alexis Nicole Norris (16YO)
Alexis Nicole Norris (16YO)(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old runaway.

The sheriff’s department is trying to find Alexis Nicole Norris, who officials say cut her GPS ankle monitoring bracelet on Wednesday. The 16-year-old is believed to be with her adult boyfriend, Austin James Jackson and they are possibly in the Salem area of Harrison County.

Norris has been entered into NCIC as a missing juvenile and if you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact 911.

