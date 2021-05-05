Advertisement

Health officials report 405 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional death in W.Va.

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 405 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 154,956.

A total of 791,825 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 653,348 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 12 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,707.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, a 43-year old male from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from McDowell County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Logan County, an 89-year old female from Wood County, a 99-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 81-year old female from Wood County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 7,199 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,416), Berkeley (12,221), Boone (1,988), Braxton (907), Brooke (2,180), Cabell (8,634), Calhoun (290), Clay (478), Doddridge (580), Fayette (3,406), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,751), Hampshire (1,784), Hancock (2,781), Hardy (1,504), Harrison (5,632), Jackson (2,050), Jefferson (4,548), Kanawha (14,760), Lewis (1,171), Lincoln (1,452), Logan (3,058), Marion (4,352), Marshall (3,392), Mason (1,992), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,752), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,533), Monongalia (9,138), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,624), Ohio (4,167), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,855), Putnam (5,065), Raleigh (6,669), Randolph (2,548), Ritchie (695), Roane (609), Summers (812), Taylor (1,214), Tucker (524), Tyler (693), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,055), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,304), Wirt (415), Wood (7,713), Wyoming (1,973).

