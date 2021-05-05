Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! And Happy Cinco de Mayo!! I have to say that I loved sleeping with the sound of the showers last night. Plenty of rain fell across most of our area. There are still a few showers left, more to the southern part of our viewing area, but for the majority of us, we’re looking at drier, cloudy and cooler conditions. Now that the cold front has pushed through, temperatures will continue to fall, which means our highest temperature of the day was near midnight. It will be a cool night and Thursday morning with temperatures in the high 30′s or about 40 for most of us. Tomorrow will be a nice, but chilly day. No rain is in the forecast and those clouds will part to give us periods of sun throughout the day. On Friday we are looking at another system and a cold front to move through and to bring us more rain. While we still need the rain to improve our yearly deficit, rain over saturated soil will mean that we could flood easily if it comes down too hard. We’ll need to watch that. Those showers will linger into Saturday morning, and then the rest of the day is not looking back, just mostly cloudy and cool. Another system arrives on Sunday, bringing with it more rain and again the threat of some flooding.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds: Low: 39

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy and showers: High 55

Saturday: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy: High 58

