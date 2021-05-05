Morgantown City Council votes to move forward with creating a Civilian Policing and Review Advisory Board

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council voted in favor of a first ordinance to create a Civilian Policing and Review Advisory Board in the city.

Nine citizens will be selected to serve on the board working with the police department and the city.

Representatives from ACLU and NAACP said they were part of the committee that has been working on the process and are in favor of the ordinance.

Mollie Kennedy with ACLU added this would move their city in the right direction.

“I want to reiderate review boards are a measured proactive step in to improving and policing community relationships with law enforcement in our city. It’s a chance to lead the state in this effort,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Rachel Fetty was the chair for the committee that crafted the ordinance.

She said, this was not just a progressive issue.

“Focusing on their safety and wellbeing. The wellbeing of everyone is benefiting us all. No matter what our political beliefs are,” Fetty added.

She said the committe worked with Police Chief Eric Powell throughout the process as well.

The first ordinance was passed unanimously by the council on May 4.

