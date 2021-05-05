Clubs and business dedicate benefit for 4-year-old West Virginia boy

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Forged Alliance Riding Club, Bikers for Christ, Chrome Dragon’s Riding Club, and Luzaders 3 Girls Diner LLC. are sponsoring the Children’s Teddy Bear Run after 4-year-old Jaxson Cottrell of Braxton County lost his battle with cancer.

Jaxson passed away on April 29, 2021. The benefit will take place Sunday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at Luzaders 3 Girls Diner LLC. in Sutton.

McGee Martinez from FARC says Jaxson’s grandfather was a rider. “It was very special to us and touched our hearts and we thought, ‘okay we’re going to dedicate this ride to him’ and all proceeds will go to the WVU Children’s Child Life program,” said Martinez.

Martinez says the group plans to continue this benefit in his honor every year.

