Mount Clare man indicted on assault charges after allegedly punching and breaking woman’s prosthetic teeth

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mount Clare man allegedly punched a woman so hard he broke the prosthetic teeth in her mouth.

Randy Lee Clark was indicted for malicious or unlawful assault. Harrison County Sheriff Deputies say he busted down the back door and assaulted his father, mother and wife. As they entered the home, Clark allegedly told deputies they would, “catch a bullet” if they came in. Deputies entered the home and Clark was arrested.

He’s currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

