Advertisement

Mount Clare man indicted on assault charges after allegedly punching and breaking woman’s prosthetic teeth

Randy Lee Clark
Randy Lee Clark(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mount Clare man allegedly punched a woman so hard he broke the prosthetic teeth in her mouth.

Randy Lee Clark was indicted for malicious or unlawful assault. Harrison County Sheriff Deputies say he busted down the back door and assaulted his father, mother and wife. As they entered the home, Clark allegedly told deputies they would, “catch a bullet” if they came in. Deputies entered the home and Clark was arrested.

He’s currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Fire
Early morning fire at Kroger in Buckhannon
50 Dates 50 States
50 Dates in 50 States: Man’s journey takes him to West Virginia
Fire
Fire at Long John Silver’s in Morgantown
Alexis Nicole Norris (16YO)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department searching for 16-year-old runaway
A catalytic converter.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating catalytic converter theft spree

Latest News

Fairmont experienced significant downpour over the week.
Fairmont city staff responding to series of complaints following downpour
COUPLE LOSE EVERYTHING
Clarksburg couple lose home to fire
On Stealy Drive in Clarksburg
Clarksburg couple lose everything in house fire
Fairmont State University opens campus after closing during COVID-19 pandemic
Fairmont State University opens campus after closing during COVID-19 pandemic
10th settlement reached in West Virginia VA hospital deaths
10th settlement reached in West Virginia VA hospital deaths