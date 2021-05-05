New sign unveiled at New River Gorge National Park

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A new sign was unveiled on Wednesday at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) took part in the unveiling. The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Designation Act—legislation to redesignate the New River Gorge National River as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve—was included in a year-end legislative package, and was passed in December 2020 and signed into law.

Since originally introducing, the legislation has been adjusted to include several changes that would:

· Create a 65,165 acre Preserve and a 7,021 acre Park.

· Open up 368 acres to hunting in Grandview for the first time ever.

· Keeps open 301 acres of the Lower Gorge following the requests of local hunters.

· Authorize the National Park System (NPS) to bid on additional land for the Preserve that amounts to 3,711 acres.

· Authorizes the NPS to acquire up to 100 acres for parking only, which is needed as the area has seen an increase in visitors.

“Whether it’s the whitewater rafting down the New River, hiking the challenging and scenic trails in Grandview, sightseeing through the historical town of Thurmond, or exploring the unique botanical ecosystems that exist within Sandstone Falls, the New River Gorge epitomizes the West Virginia spirit and way of life. This National Park and Preserve designation will bring in visitors from across the country to experience the beauty and rich history of the New River Gorge, while also contributing to local economies. This is an incredible opportunity for to us to pass down a legacy to our kids, grandkids, and generations to come—and I am incredibly proud to have worked with Senator Capito to recognize one of our country’s most beautiful places with this new designation,” said Senator Manchin.

“The New River Gorge is such an important part of West Virginia and a real source of pride in our state. Whether it’s cheering on the BASE jumpers at Bridge Day, experiencing the thrill of world-class white water rafting, or taking in the beautiful panoramic views, the New River Gorge provides unlimited opportunities for thousands of visitors each year. This new designation will shine a light on the New River Gorge and its many offerings so individuals around the world can see all that West Virginia has to offer. Updating and unveiling the signage today at the Gorge marks the culmination of years of hard work toward this goal that has been a major priority. This would not be possible without the dedicated support of local leaders here that have diligently seen this redesignation effort through. I’m incredibly optimistic about the future benefits New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will bring to the region and the entire state of West Virginia,” Senator Capito said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.