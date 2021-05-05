Advertisement

No. 1 RCB eager to finish the job in AAA state tournament

Will play No. 8 Hampshire in quarterfinals on Wednesday
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After having its 2020 campaign cut short, No. 1 seed in AAA RCB boys basketball now sits 3 wins away from accomplishing what they couldn’t last year: a state title.

The Flying Eagles begin their journey in Charleston on Wednesday against No. 8 Hampshire at 5:30 p.m.

RCB’s only loss of the year came to AAAA Morgantown in March, 56-44. The Flying Eagles downed the Mohigans earlier in the season 69-56.

Head coach Bill Bennet’s team is almost exactly the same as 2020, minus all-state guard Khori Miles who is now a freshman on the Alderson Broaddus soccer team.

