No. 1 RCB eager to finish the job in AAA state tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After having its 2020 campaign cut short, No. 1 seed in AAA RCB boys basketball now sits 3 wins away from accomplishing what they couldn’t last year: a state title.

The Flying Eagles begin their journey in Charleston on Wednesday against No. 8 Hampshire at 5:30 p.m.

RCB’s only loss of the year came to AAAA Morgantown in March, 56-44. The Flying Eagles downed the Mohigans earlier in the season 69-56.

Head coach Bill Bennet’s team is almost exactly the same as 2020, minus all-state guard Khori Miles who is now a freshman on the Alderson Broaddus soccer team.

TOMMY TOUGH. 😤

Think winning a AAA title would mean a lot to RCB senior guard Tommy Hawkins [@_tboogie20] ⁉️ The dude is literally playing with a torn ACL. #AllHeart ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cvjztmIvAO — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) May 5, 2021

