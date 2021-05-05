Advertisement

No. 4 Webster County outlasts No. 5 Clay-Battelle, 48-42

Highlanders advance to play No. 1 Man in the semis
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite a valiant comeback effort by the Cee Bees, No. 4 Webster County held on to down Clay-Battelle, 48-42 in the Class A quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Rye Gadd had a game-high 27 points for Webster and Carter Williams added 8 with 14 rebounds.

Gavin Moore scored a team best 16 points with 13 rebounds and Mojo Chisler added 12 and 6. The Cee Bees will say goodbye to 7 seniors from this year’s roster.

Webster County advances to play No. 1 Man in the Class A semifinals on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

