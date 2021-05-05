Advertisement

Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program extended in West Virginia for children 6 years old and under

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
P-EBT (WVDHHR)(WVDHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has extended the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to children under the age of six years old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and are not enrolled in school.

The P-EBT benefit will be issued retroactively in 2-month allotments beginning with the October/November 2020 benefit period. The amount of benefits will vary by county and the child will receive the average student benefit for their county of residence.

Each SNAP household with a qualifying child will receive a West Virginia P-EBT card. A letter will be mailed separately from the card with a DHHR case number and will explain the amount the child is eligible to receive during each benefit period. Please keep the P-EBT letter as the case number is needed to activate the P-EBT card.

“P-EBT is valuable resource to ensure West Virginia children’s nutritional needs are met during the ongoing pandemic,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “We are pleased to expand this federal benefit to a broader population of our most vulnerable residents.”

The first P-EBT issuance date for non-school children will be released in June 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Fire
Early morning fire at Kroger in Buckhannon
50 Dates 50 States
50 Dates in 50 States: Man’s journey takes him to West Virginia
Fire
Fire at Long John Silver’s in Morgantown
Alexis Nicole Norris (16YO)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department searching for 16-year-old runaway
A catalytic converter.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating catalytic converter theft spree

Latest News

Fairmont experienced significant downpour over the week.
Fairmont city staff responding to series of complaints following downpour
COUPLE LOSE EVERYTHING
Clarksburg couple lose home to fire
On Stealy Drive in Clarksburg
Clarksburg couple lose everything in house fire
Fairmont State University opens campus after closing during COVID-19 pandemic
Fairmont State University opens campus after closing during COVID-19 pandemic
10th settlement reached in West Virginia VA hospital deaths
10th settlement reached in West Virginia VA hospital deaths