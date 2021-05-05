Pet Helpers: Mitzi

This beauty is Mitzi and she’s been in her foster home for over 9 months watching all the other kittens get adopted.

She is now almost 11 months old and is hoping to find her ‘fur’ever home. She loves playing with all the other cats/kittens in her foster home. Her foster mom believes she would do best in a home with no dogs or one that is calm and laid back. Mitzi will require her new family to be patient with her on trusting them.

She is up to date on her kitten vaccines, wormed, flea treated and is negative for felv/fiv. Her adoption fee is only $50 and she is fostered in West Milford WV.

If you would like to give Mitzi the indoor home that she has been waiting for and would not declaw her or would like more information please fill out an adoption application at http://pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/

