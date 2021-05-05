Ritchie County ousted by Charleston Catholic in first-ever state tournament game, 68-58

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In its first state tournament in school history, No. 6 Ritchie County (11-7) fought until the final buzzer, falling to No. 3 Charleston Catholic (12-2), 68-58.

Sophomore point guard Ethan Haught led the Rebels with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting with 8 rebounds & 5 assists & senior Graden McKinney added 15.

The two teams combined for 18 triples in the contest with 10 from Ritchie.

West Liberty commit Aiden Satterfield paced the Irish with a game high 27 points and Jayallen Turner added 17.

The Irish advance to play the winner of No. 2 Poca & No. 7 Bluefield in the semis on Friday.

