Advertisement

Ritchie County ousted by Charleston Catholic in first-ever state tournament game, 68-58

Rebels made first state tournament appearance in school history
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In its first state tournament in school history, No. 6 Ritchie County (11-7) fought until the final buzzer, falling to No. 3 Charleston Catholic (12-2), 68-58.

Sophomore point guard Ethan Haught led the Rebels with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting with 8 rebounds & 5 assists & senior Graden McKinney added 15.

The two teams combined for 18 triples in the contest with 10 from Ritchie.

West Liberty commit Aiden Satterfield paced the Irish with a game high 27 points and Jayallen Turner added 17.

The Irish advance to play the winner of No. 2 Poca & No. 7 Bluefield in the semis on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Fire
Early morning fire at Kroger in Buckhannon
50 Dates 50 States
50 Dates in 50 States: Man’s journey takes him to West Virginia
Fire
Fire at Long John Silver’s in Morgantown
Alexis Nicole Norris (16YO)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department searching for 16-year-old runaway
A catalytic converter.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating catalytic converter theft spree

Latest News

WVU pitcher Means tosses no-hitter for Orioles
WVU Pitt
West Virginia upsets No. 16 Pitt in second Backyard Brawl on 2021, 8-2
Robert C. Byrd boys basketball
No. 1 RCB stunned by No. 8 Hampshire, 53-47
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means, right, hugs catcher Pedro Severino after Means...
Former Mountaineer pitcher John Means throws no-hitter for Orioles