West Virginia town receives $3.3M mine reclamation grant

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has announced a $3.3 million abandoned mine land grant for a central West Virginia town to make improvements to its water system.

The federal grant will go toward addressing drinking water safety concerns and making upgrades to the water treatment operation in the Randolph County town of Coalton, also known as Womelsdorf, according to a statement released by the governor’s office Tuesday.

“There’s no question that this whole project is vital to this community, it’s vital to your elementary school, it’s vital to bringing jobs and hope right here to you,” Justice said.

Upgrades will include a new well, new waterline pipes, a refurbished 100,000-gallon water storage tank and a replaced water treatment plant, the governor’s office said.

The federal funding was made available from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, and administered by the state environmental protection department, according to officials.

