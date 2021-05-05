Advertisement

WVU DB Addae selected 13th in CFL Draft by Redblacks

By Ottawa Redblacks
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia safety Alonzo Addea was selected 13th overall by the Ottawa Redblacks in Tuesday night’s CFL draft.

The Pickering, Ontario native will still return to the Mountaineers for his extra year of eligibility.

By being drafted into his home country’s league, the RedBlacks now own his CFL’s rights when Addae goes pro after the 2021 season ends.

He tallied 66 total tackles with 2 interceptions as an all-Big 12 second team selection in his first playing season for WVU in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50 Dates 50 States
50 Dates in 50 States: Man’s journey takes him to West Virginia
A catalytic converter.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating catalytic converter theft spree
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital plans to relocate
Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital plans to relocate
HealthNet Aeromedical
UPDATE: Man accidentally shoots himself at Harrison County convenience store, condition unknown

Latest News

RCB halls
No. 1 RCB eager to finish the job in AAA state tournament
Webster
No. 4 Webster County outlasts No. 5 Clay-Battelle, 48-42
Cerullo
East Fairmont’s Cerullo commits to WVWC soccer
Tucker County boys basketball
Tucker County falls to Man in A quarterfinals