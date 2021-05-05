WVU DB Addae selected 13th in CFL Draft by Redblacks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia safety Alonzo Addea was selected 13th overall by the Ottawa Redblacks in Tuesday night’s CFL draft.

The Pickering, Ontario native will still return to the Mountaineers for his extra year of eligibility.

By being drafted into his home country’s league, the RedBlacks now own his CFL’s rights when Addae goes pro after the 2021 season ends.

He tallied 66 total tackles with 2 interceptions as an all-Big 12 second team selection in his first playing season for WVU in 2020.

With the 13th pick in the 2021 #CFLDraft, the @REDBLACKS select DB Alonzo Addae pic.twitter.com/XRzgAlooCz — CFL (@CFL) May 5, 2021

