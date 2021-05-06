Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | May 6th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ll stay dry for the day today, and high temperatures reach 60 degrees by the afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun clouds throughout the day, but it will be fairly chilly. Rain returns early on Friday morning, and it brings even colder temperatures, with daytime highs in the low to mid-50s. We also have a chance for some afternoon storms, so make sure to take your umbrella with you. Early on Saturday morning, so it looks like we could have a clear afternoon. However, temperatures will still be chilly, with daytime highs in the mid-50s. Then, more rain moves in for Sunday afternoon, and we see highs in the low to mid-fifties once again. We finally begin to dry out on Monday, with temperatures reaching 60 in the afternoon. So far, Tuesday looks to be dry and beautiful, with highs in the low 60s. Make sure that you have your long sleeves and jackets ready!

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few bursts of sun, but we stay dry. High: 62.

Tonight: Temperatures fall and clouds build. Low: 44.

Friday: Sprinkles of rain return. High: 57.

Saturday: Dry and partly cloudy, cold. High: 58.

