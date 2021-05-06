Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck drives into room filled with dogs and people at doggie day care

By Jasmin Adous and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Updated Story (05/06/2021, 12:44 PM):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The incident involving a person driving a, F-150 truck through the doggie day care was ruled as an accident, according to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny.

The sheriff says no charges will be filed. They are not releasing the name of the driver.

Owner of All About Dogs Brenda Scotchie tells 5 News that the accident caused $11,000 in damages. The daycare plans to reopen next week but they’ll only be offering lodging for smaller dogs due to the damage.

Original Story (05/06/2021, 10:53 AM):

Video surveillance caught the moment when a truck drove through the side of a doggie day care in Bridgeport, WV.

The truck crashed into a room filled with people and dogs at a day care called All About Dogs. The incident happened at 8 am on Wednesday.

No people or animals were injured, according to the day care. However, the owners say they’re still shaken up.

5 News reached out to police for more information. We will provide updates.

