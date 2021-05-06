Advertisement

City of Morgantown attempts to stop firefighter’s differential pay hearing

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown is trying to stop a hearing regarding differential pay complaints from local firefighters.

According to court documents, the city is requesting that the circuit court prevent the fireman’s civil service commission from holding a hearing about these complaints. The city claims the commission does not have the jurisdiction to do so.

Morgantown firefighters demanded this mandatory public hearing before the civil service commission on April 5.

