Denham makes lasting impact on Husky athletics

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week, North Marion’s Karlie Denham, did a little bit of everything during her North Marion career.

The senior guard leaves the Huskies with over 709 career points, 240 rebounds, and 211 assists in 82 games played. She was also part of North’s AA state championship during her freshman season in 2018 and a second team all-state selection as a junior in 2020.

Most recently at the 2021 state tournament in the second-to-last game of her career, she poured in a game-high 29 points to lead the Huskies to an 80-47 win over Hampshire in round 1.

Denham was also a standout for the black & silver on the pitch. She scored 98 career goals & was an honorable mention all-state selection as a senior.

She is currently weighing offers from DII basketball and soccer programs and will make her college decision in the coming weeks.

