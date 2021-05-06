Advertisement

Former BHS running back Hathaway recommended as South Harrison head coach

Had been Hawk assistant for past three seasons
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hawks have found their new head coach.

Former Bridgeport High School standout running back Brett Hathaway has been recommended as the new Hawk head man. The decision must be approved by the Harrison County Board of Education on Monday.

He had been an assistant for SH for 3 seasons and served as an assistant before that.

As a player, Hathaway was a 2-time recipient of the Frank Loria Award for Harrison County’s best player for the 2011 & 2012 seasons.

He rushed for 1,4448 yards with 14 touchdowns and also tallied 50 tackles in his senior campaign in 2012. As a junior, he rushed for 1,620 yards with 22 scores.

Robert Shields has been recommended as his assistant. The longtime BHS baseball coach just finished up his first season as head coach of RCB girls basketball.

